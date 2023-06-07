An innocent woman was enjoying a night out with her friends at a bar in Blackburn in the early hours of Sunday, January 9, 2022.

As she was dancing, Adam Perry’s attention was drawn to an unknown man, with the pair purposely bumping into each other several times.

Perry later threw a glass at the man, but it missed him and struck the woman instead.

Adam Perry was jailed for seven years and nine months (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was seriously injured as she had no opportunity to avoid the flying glass, and lost eight teeth as a result of the impact.

After being evicted from the pub, Perry pretended to comfort the woman before fleeing the scene when police arrived.

The 24-year-old, of Honey Hole, Blackburn, was arrested later that afternoon.

In a separate incident in May 2023, Perry severed the artery of a 21-year-old man, resulting in major blood loss.

Following an argument, Perry approached the victim from behind before hitting him over the head with a “Disaronno-style bottle”.

Almost a year and a half after the first attack, Perry pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding for the first incident and pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding for the second.

He was sentenced to six years for the first offence, and 21 months for the second.

The Judge ordered them to be served consecutively, totalling seven years and nine months.

DC Vicky Heys said: “These were two cowardly assaults that displayed just how violent Adam Perry is.

“He recklessly endangered the lives of his two victims and seriously injured them in two vehement attacks.

“I can only imagine the fear his victims must have felt in those moments.