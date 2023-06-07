Police appeal for man wanted after two people attacked with hypodermic needle in Morecambe

Over the weekend police issued a witness appeal after two people were attacked by a man with a hypodermic needle in Morecambe.

The incident happened in Regent Road, close to the Co-op, just after 7pm on Saturday.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the individual involved.

Craig Gillet, 45, is wanted by police after assaults with a needle in Morecambe. Picture by Lancashire Police.

As part of those enquiries, they now want to speak to 45-year-old Craig Lee Gillet (pictured).

Gillet, who goes by Gilly, has short dark brown hair, false teeth and various tattoos on his arms, wrists and shoulders.

Gillet has links to Lancaster and Morecambe and is not to be approached.

Yesterday, police arrested a 40-year-old woman, from Morecambe, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information on Gillet’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 1322 of June 3, 2023.