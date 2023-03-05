Officers say the victim, in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of men in Grafton Street, close to Fishergate Hill.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance and is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe it was a targeted attack and are sure there is no wider threat to the public. The incident happened at around 3:30pm today (Sunday).

Police say victim is in a critical condition in hospital

A police spokesperson said: "We attended and found the man had been stabbed to his lower back. He was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“At this time we believe the parties involved were all known to each other and this was a targeted attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No arrests have been made as yet but an investigation is underway and we are asking anybody with information to get in touch with us straight away.”

DI Chris Wellard, of Preston Police, said: “At this time we are treating this as a targeted attack and believe there is no wider threat to the public.

Grafton Street, off Fishergate Hill, where the attack happened.

“However, this was a serious attack on someone who has been left with critical injuries and we would appeal to anybody who saw it, captured any part of it on their phones or who knows who may be involved, to get in touch straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have extra patrols in the area for reassurance and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”