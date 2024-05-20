Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rapist who told his victim “It’ll be over in a few minutes” has been jailed for six years.

On Sunday, February 2, 2020, Asim Hussain, 36, attended the victim’s flat in Blackburn and forced himself upon her.

Asim Hussain, 36, of Queens Park Road, Blackburn, has been jailed for six years for raping a woman and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

When she pleaded with him to stop, he said: “It’ll be over in a few minutes. I really like you. It’s OK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then messaged his victim the following day during which he apologised for what he had done.

Hussain, of Queens Park Road, Blackburn, was arrested and denied any wrongdoing, giving an account which contradicted the evidence against him.

He was later charged and convicted of rape.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday where he was jailed for six years and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Rawtenstall reopens following safety concerns

DC Vicky Heys, of Blackburn CID, said: “Hussain carried out this repugnant attack in the victim’s own home – a place where she was entitled to feel safe. He then concocted a web of lies in a bid to undermine the victim’s truthful account and distance himself from any wrongdoing. “I would like to place on record my admiration for the bravery the victim has shown throughout this process, given the profound and ongoing impact Hussain’s sexual attack has had on her.”

She added: “I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed, listened to and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”