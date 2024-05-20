Blackburn man who told woman 'It’ll be over in a few minutes' before raping her jailed for six years
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, Asim Hussain, 36, attended the victim’s flat in Blackburn and forced himself upon her.
When she pleaded with him to stop, he said: “It’ll be over in a few minutes. I really like you. It’s OK.”
He then messaged his victim the following day during which he apologised for what he had done.
Hussain, of Queens Park Road, Blackburn, was arrested and denied any wrongdoing, giving an account which contradicted the evidence against him.
He was later charged and convicted of rape.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday where he was jailed for six years and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
DC Vicky Heys, of Blackburn CID, said: “Hussain carried out this repugnant attack in the victim’s own home – a place where she was entitled to feel safe. He then concocted a web of lies in a bid to undermine the victim’s truthful account and distance himself from any wrongdoing. “I would like to place on record my admiration for the bravery the victim has shown throughout this process, given the profound and ongoing impact Hussain’s sexual attack has had on her.”
She added: “I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed, listened to and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”
If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101. If a crime is in progress always call 999.