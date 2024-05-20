St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Rawtenstall reopens following safety concerns

By Emma Downey
Published 10th May 2024, 08:45 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 10:00 BST
A Lancashire school which was forced to close last week due to safety concerns has fully reopened.

Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale were told to stay at home all last week due to some temporary structural issues with the roof.

Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale have been told to stay at home.

Neil Gurman, headteacher  of St Mary's CE Primary School previously said: "We have had to close the school building on Friday, May 10, due to some temporary structural issues with the roof.

“Y6 pupils will continue to attend the school hall which is unaffected by this issue to sit their KS2 National Curriculum tests.”

He added: "We have been instructed by the county council's building surveyors that it will be necessary for the building to remain closed for the rest of the week to enable repairs to take place.

"During this time, all classes will be able to access daily remote learning."

A spokesperson for Lancashire County said that repairs to the roof had taken place and the school is fully open today to all classes.

