Blackburn man wanted by Lancashire Police after being handed three year sentence for burglary
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Blackburn man after he was convicted of burglary.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karl Atkinson was given a three-year sentence in his absence by a judge at Preston Crown Court last month.
Lancashire Police said they have carried out “numerous enquiries” to find him and they are now asking for the public’s help.
The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.
Atkinson has links to Hyndburn, particularly Accrington.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Atkinson.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1191 of April 23.