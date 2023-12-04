An arrest warrant has been issued for a Blackburn man after he was convicted of burglary.

Karl Atkinson was given a three-year sentence in his absence by a judge at Preston Crown Court last month.

Lancashire Police said they have carried out “numerous enquiries” to find him and they are now asking for the public’s help.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Karl Atkinson was given a three-year sentence in his absence after being convicted of burglary (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Atkinson has links to Hyndburn, particularly Accrington.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Atkinson.