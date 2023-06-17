News you can trust since 1886
Blackburn man sentenced to four weeks in prison after car crime spree including theft from vehicles and fraud

A man has been sent to jail for four weeks after a car crime spree involving nine offences – but Lancashire residents are saying it’s a ‘joke sentence’ after ‘all the misery he’s caused’.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

John Rice, 38, of Great Bolton Street in Blackburn, was charged with 6 offences of vehicle interference, 2 theft from vehicle and one of fraud after using a stolen bank card.

This week he was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

It followed a spate of car crime recently in the areas of Darwen and Feniscowles, and Lancashire Police thanked local residents for their assistance, including sharing CCTV footage.

Residents are angry at the ‘joke’ sentence

Angry residents have branded the sentence a ‘joke’ on the Blackburn & Darwen Police facebook page

One comment reads: "4 weeks in prison for all the misery he’s caused!!!!!! Seriously??"

Another praised the ‘good work’ of police, adding: “I can only imagine the police walking away shaking their heads muttering 'why do we bother'”.