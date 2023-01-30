Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reports alleged racist incident during FA Cup tie at Blackburn

The FA Cup fixture at Ewood Park on Saturday (January 28) was temporarily halted in the 90th minute following reports Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was subjected to racial abuse.

The matter was later referred to the police who launched an appeal for witnesses and mobile phone footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Birmingham City said: “The Club can confirm that during the second-half of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers, after the game’s fourth goal, Neil Etheridge reported an incident of racism to the referee.

“Subsequently, the match official, Keith Stroud, delayed the restart and spoke to the head coaches and captains of each side as per competition protocol.

“This will be included in the official’s match report and the Club will assist the FA and the authorities accordingly.

“Blues gives its full support to Neil. There is no room for racism in the game.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s dramatic FA Cup draw at Blackburn (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers confirmed no arrests had been made but enquiries were “very much ongoing”.

PC Dan Fish said: “We take all matters of this nature extremely seriously and Lancashire Police will not tolerate hate of any form.

“As part of our enquiries we are asking for witnesses or anybody with mobile phone footage covering the Blackburn End of the stadium following Birmingham City’s equaliser to contact us.”

Rovers CEO Steve Waggott added: “Blackburn Rovers condemns all forms of discrimination and we will seek the strongest possible sanctions in order to tackle anti-social and/or criminal behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mindless minority who choose to disrespect the club and behave in an offensive manner are not welcome at Ewood Park.

“We have and will continue to work on fulfilling our community integration strategy under our OneRovers banner, so that everyone who comes to Ewood Park feels both welcome and safe in an all-embracing environment.

“We must also remind supporters that encroachment onto the pitch is a criminal offence, as well as a breach of ground regulations. Individuals identified will be issued with stadium bans and police action may also be taken.”