The BBC has aired a new documentary looking into the stroke unit where patients were drugged to keep them "quiet and compliant" at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Featuring the Gazette's court reporter David Graham, the 25-minute episode takes a deep dive into the events that transpired on the hospital unit.

The episode, titled ‘The Doping Ward’, is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

You can view it by clicking HERE.

What happened on the stroke unit?

Catherine Hudson, 54, illegally sedated two patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and conspired with junior colleague Charlotte Wilmot, 48, to sedate a third.

Police were alerted by hospital chiefs in November 2018 after a student nurse on a work placement said Hudson suggested administering unprescribed zopiclone, a sleeping pill, to elderly patient Aileen Scott.

The whistleblower was further troubled when Hudson commented: "Well, she’s got a DNAR (do not attempt resuscitation) in place so she wouldn't be opened up if she died or like if it came to any harm."

She was said to be "shocked" when Hudson then took a strip of zopiclone from her tunic pocket and administered the sedative.

'I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol'

Prosecutors said a "culture of abuse" was revealed on the unit when police examined WhatsApp phone messages between Band 5 nurse Hudson and Band 4 assistant practitioner Wilmot, along with other staff members.

Hudson wrote about one of her victims, Sheila Clarke: “I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx.”

In a message exchange about an elderly male patient, who cannot be named for legal reasons, Hudson wrote: "I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx."

The BBC documentary features the Gazette's court reporter David Graham (Credit: BBC)

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl (pissing myself laughing) well tonight sedate him to high heaven lol xxx."

"Already in my head to give him double!!"

The next evening, Hudson messaged Wilmot: "If bed 5 starts he will b getting sedated to hell pmsfl. I'll get u the abx (antibiotic) xxx."

Later, Hudson wrote: "I've just sedated him lol he was gearing up to start (laughing emoji) xxx."

Wilmot said: "Pmsl (tablet and hypodermic needle emojis) praise the lord Xxx."

Sentencing, Judge Altham said: "To her (Wilmot) he was a nuisance, a troublemaker. Sedation was a cause of humour, satisfaction and ultimately celebration."

Aileen Scott with her son Brian Scott (Credit: Family Handout/PA Wire)

Giving evidence, both defendants denied all the allegations and claimed the private messages were "banter" and not supposed to be taken seriously.

They said the "gallows humour" was the venting of their frustrations at working in a chronically understaffed unit.

How long were they jailed for?

Hudson was found guilty by a jury of two counts of ill-treating Mrs Clarke and one count of ill-treating Mrs Scott by sedation.

She was convicted of conspiring with Wilmot to inappropriately sedate Mrs Westhead.

Hudson, of Coriander Close, admitted various offences of theft of drugs and medication from the hospital.

Hudson was jailed for seven years and two months (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was sentenced to three years. Hudson’s boyfriend, Marek Grabianowski, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Hudson to steal zopiclone and medication.

Together with Hudson, the dog groomer also admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of evidence.

Grabianowski, of Montpelier Avenue, Bispham, who at the time was a band 7 nurse at Blackpool Victoria’s accident and emergency department, was jailed for 14 months.

What did Blackpool Victoria Hospital say following the trial?

Following sentencing, Trish Armstrong-Child, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I understand that people are feeling concerned about the evidence heard during this case and want further assurance as to the standard of patient care within the trust.

"We were deeply shocked by these offences, and the actions of these individuals in no way reflects our caring and compassionate colleagues, who continue to deliver high-quality care across the trust.

"The trust has however taken immediate action to further ensure patient safety within the trust.

"Those changes to working practices and culture have been delivered and continue to improve.