Car driver in Preston was caught speeding 102 miles per hour: 62 miles over the speed limit

A driver was caught speeding at a ‘frankly ridiculous’ speed along a 40mph street in Ingol, Preston.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The VW Golf R was caught driving at 102mph on Tom Benson Way last weekend, which the police said was ‘frankly ridiculous’.

Lancashire Road Police posted on Twitter: “Yes the road is relatively straight but it isn’t your drag strip! That driver will have had a letter this week, inviting them to court and a likely ban.”

Driver caught speeding 102mph in a 40 zone in Preston

Replies to the Tweet describe it as ‘totally dangerous’ driving.