Michael Holian, 29, decided to get behind the wheel of a friend’s Audi A3 while under the influence of alcohol, cannabis and cocaine on February 11.

His actions resulted in him hitting a Vauxhall Zafira in Fern Lea Avenue as he travelled in the direction of the A59.

The Zafira was hit with such force it flipped onto its roof, injuring a seven-month-old baby, a 12-year-old boy and a woman.

The baby was left with a large cut to his face and a foot injury, the boy broke a finger and lost some teeth and the woman suffered numerous cuts to her face.

Holian fled the scene, leaving members of the public to help the victims and call emergency services.

He returned later to admit he had been driving, and it was also found he had no insurance.

Michael Holian was jailed following a car crash that left three people injured in Barnoldswick, including a seven-month-old baby (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Anthony Beckett, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “There are almost no words for a case like this. Holian got behind the wheel under the influence of drink and drugs and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

“He then fled the scene, even though he was leaving children injured in the car.

“It is nothing but good luck that his victims weren’t more badly hurt, or even killed.”

Holian, of Ash Grove, Barnoldswick, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, drug-driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road accident earlier this month.

The force of the head-on collision caused the car to flip, injuring a baby, a 12-year-old boy and a woman (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was sentenced on Monday (November 28) to 20 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for three years.

PC Anthony Beckett added: “Lancashire Police are committed to making the county safer by reducing road casualties. We launched our Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign earlier this month, and I hope that this case shows the dangers of driving while drunk or on drugs.

“You may think you’re in control of the vehicle, but your reactions will be impaired, and you could easily kill or seriously injure yourself or someone else.