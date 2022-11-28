News you can trust since 1886
Man wielding stake steals cash and cigarettes during armed robbery at Bargain Booze store in Chorley

An armed man stole cash and cigarettes after threatening a staff member at a Bargain Booze store in Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 4:55pm
Police want to identify this man after a robbery at a Bargain Booze store in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man carrying a stake entered the Bargain Booze in Spendmore Lane at around 8.36pm on Sunday (November 27).

The offender proceeded to threaten a member of staff before demanding money, cigarettes and vodka.

He took £186 from the till and some cigarettes, but did not take any alcohol, police said.

Officers on Monday (November 28) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We want to identify him after a shop robbery in Chorley.”

If you know the man pictured, or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1240 of November 27.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.