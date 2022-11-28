Police want to identify this man after a robbery at a Bargain Booze store in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A man carrying a stake entered the Bargain Booze in Spendmore Lane at around 8.36pm on Sunday (November 27).

The offender proceeded to threaten a member of staff before demanding money, cigarettes and vodka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took £186 from the till and some cigarettes, but did not take any alcohol, police said.

Officers on Monday (November 28) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We want to identify him after a shop robbery in Chorley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know the man pictured, or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1240 of November 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad