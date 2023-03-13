James Eastwood, who was 16 at the time, raped the teenager after meeting her in an alleyway near a supermarket in Bamber Bridge in June 2019.

Despite being classed as a dangerous offender, he was released on bail for three years in which time he went on to sexually assault two other teenage girls in May last year.

Eastwood, now 20, formerly of Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, was jailed for eight years with an extended licence of eight years.

He was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime restraining order and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

He was also sentenced for possession of indecent images of children found on his phone.

The judge, who praised the quality of the police investigation, had to sentence Eastwood as if he were a juvenile given the delay in the case reaching court.

Lancashire Police said the reason for the delay was due to the Covid pandemic.

“Eastwood is a dangerous sexual predator and I welcome the sentence,” said Det Con Laura Thornley, of the south rape team.

“I would like to praise the victims in this case for having the courage to go through the court process and to see their attacker imprisoned.