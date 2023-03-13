Police boarded the train at Preston station on Friday (March 10) after a woman reported being threatened by a young man wielding a knife.

British Transport Police said two of its officers were injured while apprehending the 19-year-old suspect. He was arrested at the scene and a 4 inch steak knife was seized.

The teenager was taken into custody but has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "On Friday we attended a train after a woman reported another passenger had threatened to stab her.

"A 19-year old male was arrested and a steak knife with a 4” blade recovered.

"Two officers received minor injuries (not knife-related). Male released under investigation."