Woman threatened with knife and teenager arrested on Preston train

A teenager was arrested after threatening to stab a woman on a train in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:33am

Police boarded the train at Preston station on Friday (March 10) after a woman reported being threatened by a young man wielding a knife.

British Transport Police said two of its officers were injured while apprehending the 19-year-old suspect. He was arrested at the scene and a 4 inch steak knife was seized.

The teenager was taken into custody but has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "On Friday we attended a train after a woman reported another passenger had threatened to stab her.

"A 19-year old male was arrested and a steak knife with a 4” blade recovered.

"Two officers received minor injuries (not knife-related). Male released under investigation."

British Transport Police said two of its officers were injured while apprehending the 19-year-old man after a woman was threatened with a knife onboard a Preston train
