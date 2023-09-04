Michael Levy, from Bamber Bridge, contacted the woman on Facebook in November 2022 and after exchanging messages they met up in January 2023.

The 39-year-old ignored her insistence on taking things slowly and employed manipulative tactics to attempt to rush her into starting a relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included bombarding her with messages, following her in his car and turning up at her house uninvited with excuses to be let in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A paedophile who sexually assaulted two children and raped a woman while on bail has been jailed (Credit: Lancashire Police)

On the evening of January 6, after receiving numerous messages from Levy begging to see her, she reluctantly let him visit her at her home.

Throughout the evening she messaged her friend telling her how he was making her feel uncomfortable.

While in the living room he started kissing and biting her.

She told him ‘no’ and asked him to stop several times, but he did not listen and proceeded to rape her.

The woman described feeling scared and that she froze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the attack she told him to leave her home and reported him to the police.

When he was arrested and interviewed by the police, he denied raping her claiming that all sexual activity had been consensual.

By attending the woman’s home, he had breached his Crown Court bail conditions by entering a restricted area as he was awaiting trial for sexual offences involving two young girls after he had also infiltrated his way into the lives of two other families.

Following that trial, which concluded in March this year, Levy was found guilty of 13 sexual offences against children under 13 years between 2019 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, he was found guilty of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent against the woman.

On Monday (September 4), he was sentenced to an extended sentence of 23 years, consisting of 18 years imprisonment and a five year extended licence period.

He was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life for all the offences.

Ruby Mckeague, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West Rape and Serious Sexual offences Unit, said: “Michael Levy is an extremely dangerous sexual predator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He used tactics like love bombing and gaslighting to infiltrate his way into the woman’s life and raped her in her own home whilst her children slept upstairs.