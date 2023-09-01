News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

​Preston man found guilty of torturing puppy to death with non accidental injuries including cigarette burns

A man who caused a number of non-accidental injuries to an 11-week-old puppy, resulting in its death six days after buying him from a breeder, has been found guilty of animal cruelty by a jury.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:56 BST

Dudley Payne, 28, of Braintree Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to an 11-week-old American bully breed named Rocko after a four-day trial at Preston Crown Court, which concluded today (Friday). The court heard how the post mortem examination was the ‘worst’ the vet had read.

During the trial, the jury heard that the RSPCA was contacted by a vet after Rocko was taken in dead on arrival on 2 February last year. A post mortem examination showed a number of non-accidental injuries including cigarette burns, head trauma and an eyeball prolapsed from the socket. Rocko had been seen at the vet three days before for his vaccinations and was reported to be bright, alert and responsive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement read in court, RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley said: “The vet received the post mortem results back and immediately contacted the RSPCA. He told me on the phone it was the worst post mortem examination report he had ever read.”

Dudley Payne, 28, of Braintree Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to 11-week-old American bully breed Rocko (pictured)Dudley Payne, 28, of Braintree Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to 11-week-old American bully breed Rocko (pictured)
Dudley Payne, 28, of Braintree Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to 11-week-old American bully breed Rocko (pictured)
Most Popular

Inspector Dingley contacted Payne, who confirmed he had owned Rocko for six days and bought him from a breeder. When interviewed by inspector Dingley, Payne answered no comment to all questions. A vet who gave evidence in court said Rocko's injuries suggested "intentional harm".

Read More
School closures: Preston school amongst those being inspected over RAAC concrete...

The puppy had a ruptured liver, head trauma, a partial hip fracture and abrasions consistent with being scratched by fingernails. He also had cigarette burns to his groin area. Rocko also had injuries to his abdomen and lacerations to his liver and had inhaled the contents of his stomach.

Payne’s defence said in court that Rocko’s injuries were caused by his owner while he was trying to do CPR on him, however this was disproved in court by the vet giving evidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that further enquiries were made with the man who bred Rocko, who confirmed he sold the puppy to Payne and states he was the biggest of the litter and very healthy when he left.

Following the verdict, he was remanded in custody, with the judge describing the case which led to the puppy being “tortured to death” as “extremely troubling”. He is due to be sentenced on 20 October.