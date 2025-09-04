A 22-year-old man from Bamber Bridge who crashed his car into a tree following a police chase has been jailed.

Spencer Darer-Conroy, of Langden Crescent, thought he could escape officers by failing to stop when they signalled for him to do so in Bamber Bridge on Saturday, August 2.

Instead, he crashed his car into a tree on Loom Crescent and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A search of a nearby property found wraps of Class A and Class B Drugs, around £2,000 in cash and numerous mobile phones and he was charged with multiple drugs offences.

On Monday he was jailed for 5 years and 7 months after pleading guilty to the charges. Read more here