Bamber Bridge man who crashed car into tree after police chase jailed

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:41 BST
A 22-year-old man from Bamber Bridge who crashed his car into a tree following a police chase has been jailed.

Spencer Darer-Conroy, of Langden Crescent, thought he could escape officers by failing to stop when they signalled for him to do so in Bamber Bridge on Saturday, August 2.

Most Popular
Spencer Darer-Conroy, 22, of Langden Crescent, thought he could escape officers by failing to stop when they signalled for him to do so in Bamber Bridge on Saturday, August 2.placeholder image
Spencer Darer-Conroy, 22, of Langden Crescent, thought he could escape officers by failing to stop when they signalled for him to do so in Bamber Bridge on Saturday, August 2. | South Ribble Police

Join our Lancashire Post newsletter delivered daily - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, he crashed his car into a tree on Loom Crescent and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A search of a nearby property found wraps of Class A and Class B Drugs, around £2,000 in cash and numerous mobile phones and he was charged with multiple drugs offences.

On Monday he was jailed for 5 years and 7 months after pleading guilty to the charges. Read more here

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceCarsMoneyDrugs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice