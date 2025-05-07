Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shoplifter from South Ribble has been banned from every Tesco, Spar and Home Bargains in the country.

John Molyneux, 42, of Greenwood, Bamber Bridge, was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after a string of shoplifting offences.

The CBO was granted at Preston Magistrates Court and prohibits Molyneux from entering the following stores:

- Any Home Bargains in the UK

- Any Tesco or Tesco Express in the UK

- Any Spar in the UK

- Thorntons, Hough Lane, Leyland

- Gee Tees, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

Another win for Op Vulture

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.