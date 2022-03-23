Around 300 'well established' plants were seized after a raid on a home in Connaught Road, off Broadgate, yesterday (Tuesday, March 22).

A picture of the cannabis farm was posted by Preston Police on Facebook, with the force saying its Neighbourhood Policing Team acted after a tip-off from the community.

The plants were bagged and taken away for destruction, whilst the equipment – including high-powered lights and fans – was dismantled and seized.

A police spokesman said: “Acting on community intelligence, Preston attended an address on Broadgate and located a cannabis cultivation.

"Preston Police thank the community for their assistance in this matter.”

Lancashire Police did not say whether anyone was found at the address or arrested. The force has been approached for further details.

