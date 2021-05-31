Drink-driver arrested and charged after car crash near Leyland railway station

Officers from the British Transport Police helped to detain the woman, who had been involved in a collision close to Leyland station in Golden Hill.

The collision caused the car's airbags to deploy, but police confirmed nobody was seriously injured.

Photos released by police show the front of her vehicle suffered significant damage in the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Busy weekend in Leyland with our officers dealing with a variety of incidents, and this photograph shows the outcome from a female arrested and charged for driving over the prescribed limit with alcohol at Leyland Train Station," Sgt Atkinson said.

"Great teamworking by Lancashire police, British Transport Police and Lancashire Fire and rescue service to ensure the vehicle and location was made safe.

"Although we want our communities to enjoy the good weather we do want people to be safe and cannot stress enough the importance of not using a vehicle when you are intoxicated or planning your outings by using taxis if you want to drink."

A woman was charged with drink-driving after crashing her car near Leyland railway station. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.