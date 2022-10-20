Audi driver caught travelling at 106mph on M6 near Garstang could face driving ban
An Audi driver seen travelling at 106mph in high winds on the M6 south of Garstang said he was simply trying to overtake another car.
By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on Twitter: “This Audi sighted M6 south at Garstang travelling at 106mph in strong winds.
"Driver stated he was simply trying to overtake the car in lane 1!
"Driver reported for summons for excessive speed.”
For speeds in excess of 100 mph the punishment starts at disqualification as opposed to penalty points.