Audi driver caught travelling at 106mph on M6 near Garstang could face driving ban

An Audi driver seen travelling at 106mph in high winds on the M6 south of Garstang said he was simply trying to overtake another car.

By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on Twitter: “This Audi sighted M6 south at Garstang travelling at 106mph in strong winds.

"Driver stated he was simply trying to overtake the car in lane 1!

"Driver reported for summons for excessive speed.”

This Audi sighted M6 south at Garstang travelling at 106mph in strong winds. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

For speeds in excess of 100 mph the punishment starts at disqualification as opposed to penalty points.

