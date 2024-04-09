Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police issued an update regarding two suspects who were arrested after a man was deliberately knocked off an e-bike in Blackpool.

A man was deliberately knocked off an e-bike by a blue BMW 5 Series at the junction of Durham Road and Church Street shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

The e-bike rider, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where he remained on Monday.

A man was deliberately knocked off an e-bike by a BMW at the junction of Durham Road and Church Street

The collision followed an earlier “altercation” between the occupants of the BMW, a white Audi and a group of men on nearby Cambridge Road.

A 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault.

Officers on Tuesday confirmed the two men remained in custody for questioning.

Church Street was blocked off as police investigated the incident

“Enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Det Insp Mat Frith, of Blackpool Police, said this was an “incredibly serious incident which left a man with some really significant injuries”.

“I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage to get in touch,” he added.

“We will absolutely not tolerate this level of violence on our streets and efforts are underway to identify those responsible and to bring them to justice.”

Crime scene markers in place where the incident unfolded on Sunday night

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0896 of April 7.

You can also report information online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.