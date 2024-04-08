A police investigation is ongoing after a serious incident in Blackpool last night.
Church Street remains closed near the junction with Durham Road after the incident led to an emergency response at around 7.40pm on Sunday.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but Lancashire Police and the ambulance service have yet to comment.
Local reports suggest an e-bike was involved in the incident, while others say a machete was recovered from the scene.
Lancashire Police are expected to release a statement shortly.
Today, CSI have been working at the scene and crime scene markers have been placed in the road where the incident unfolded.
