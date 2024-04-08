Blackpool crime scene in Church Street after serious police incident

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 16:18 BST

A police investigation is ongoing after a serious incident in Blackpool last night.

Church Street remains closed near the junction with Durham Road after the incident led to an emergency response at around 7.40pm on Sunday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but Lancashire Police and the ambulance service have yet to comment.

Local reports suggest an e-bike was involved in the incident, while others say a machete was recovered from the scene.

Lancashire Police are expected to release a statement shortly.

Today, CSI have been working at the scene and crime scene markers have been placed in the road where the incident unfolded.

You can view our latest pictures below...

Church Street remains cordoned off on Monday after a serious incident on Sunday night

Crime scene markers at the scene of an incident in Church Street, Blackpool on Sunday evening

Police remain at the scene of a serious incident which closed Church Street, Blackpool on Sunday evening

Lancashire Police are yet to comment on the incident which reportedly happened at the junction with Durham Road at around 7.40pm on Sunday

