Prison service 'closely monitoring situation' at Leyland's HMP Wymott after Covid outbreak

A reported Covid outbreak at Leyland's HMP Wymott - which houses more than 1,000 sex offenders - is being "closely monitored", says the prison service

In response to reports of a Covid outbreak at the men's prison in Ulnes Walton, Her Majesty's Prison Service (HMPS) said it is taking "precautionary measures" after consulting with public health advisors.

It has declined to say how many inmates have tested positive and it has not confirmed how many prisoners have reportedly died after contracting the virus.

But the Prison Service said it is "closely monitoring the situation" at the category C prison which houses a large number of 'vulnerable' sex offenders.

It said staff dealing with Covid-infected prisoners have access to full PPE and all prisoners are routinely tested.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Wymott in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

It added that prisoners who test positive must self-isolate in line with public health advice and are not placed in shared cells with other inmates.

