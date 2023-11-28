News you can trust since 1886
Ashton-on-Ribble man charged after woman assaulted in Lostock Hall

A man has been charged after a woman was assaulted in Lostock Hall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Dominic Battiniello was wanted on recall to prison and in connection with an assault which occurred at the weekend.

Battiniello of Formby Place, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was arrested on Monday (November 27) after a public appeal was launched by police.

The 31-year-old was later charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 28).