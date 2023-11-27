News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston, South Ribble and Accrington

A man wanted on recall to prison is being also sought by Lancashire Police following an allegation of assault.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT
Dominic Battiniello is wanted on recall to prison.

Police also want to speak to the 31-year-old about an allegation of assault.

Battiniello is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair.

Dominic Battiniello is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with an assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Preston, South Ribble and Accrington.

Officers urged the public not to approach Battiniello but to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 126 of November 25.