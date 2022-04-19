Arrest made after man reportedly 'threatened with knife' in Bamber Bridge

A section of Smith Street was reportedly taped off by the police following an incident on Monday afternoon (April 18).
Residents took to social media following the closure, with some reporting a man had been threatened with a knife.
One person wrote: “My mum lives on Smith Street.
“A man ran past her shouting to call the police because someone had pulled a knife out on him.”
Other residents said police dogs were searching the area behind William Hill.
Police later confirmed a 42-year-old man from Bamber Bridge was arrested on suspicion of affray.