Arrest made after man reportedly 'threatened with knife' in Bamber Bridge

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Bamber Bridge.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:45 pm

A section of Smith Street was reportedly taped off by the police following an incident on Monday afternoon (April 18).

Residents took to social media following the closure, with some reporting a man had been threatened with a knife.

One person wrote: “My mum lives on Smith Street.

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Smith Street, Bamber Bridge (Credit: Google)

“A man ran past her shouting to call the police because someone had pulled a knife out on him.”

Other residents said police dogs were searching the area behind William Hill.

Police later confirmed a 42-year-old man from Bamber Bridge was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday morning (April 19).

