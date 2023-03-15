The alcohol licence at Ormskirk Superstore on Aughton Street was revoked at a hearing at West Lancashire Borough Council in January.

It was revoked following reports of various issues at the premises, including selling alcohol beyond its authorised hours and selling tobacco to underage children.

This meant that the premises authority to sell alcohol was terminated, meaning it could no longer sell booze from February 27.

Thousands of pounds worth of alcohol was seized from a shop in West Lancashire banned from selling booze (Credit: Lancashire Police)

But Licensing and Neighbourhood officers raided the store last Friday (March 10) after receiving reports the premises was continuing to sell alcohol.

Officers subsequently seized around £20,000-£30,000 of alcohol.

A quantity of non-compliant e-cigarettes were also seized by Lancashire Trading Standards.

Police said they will now seek prosecution in relation to the Licensing Act breach.

PC Ste Connolly, from South Licensing Team, said: “We welcome the revocation decision; it helps us to provide long-term solutions in tackling ASB.

“I would like to remind other licensed premises of their obligations to uphold the Licensing Objectives and to contact us or the local authority licensing team if they have any queries”