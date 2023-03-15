News you can trust since 1886
Man threatens to stab staff member after missing train at Preston railway station

A man threatened to stab a member of staff after missing a train at Preston railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT

A 36-year-old man who missed his train threatened to stab the member of staff who had just dispatched it at Preston railway station.

He was subsequently arrested for threatening behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and a further public order offence.

He was later bailed with conditions.

A man was arrested after threatening to stab a member of staff at Preston railway station. (Credit: Malc McDonald)
Enquiries are ongoing.

British Transport Police have been approached for more information about the incident.