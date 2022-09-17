A man carrying a weapon entered the Bargain Booze store in Bolton Road at approximately 9.05pm on Friday (September 16).

The suspect proceeded to threaten two members of staff before demanding money from the till.

After stealing cash, the offender ran off in the direction of Blackpool Street.

Two members of staff were threatened during an armed robbery at the Bargain Booze store in Bolton Road, Darwen (Credit: Google)

