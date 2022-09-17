Man armed with weapon threatens two members of Bargain Booze staff before stealing cash in Darwen robbery
A man threatened two members of staff during an armed robbery at a Bargain Booze store in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 11:14 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 11:26 am
A man carrying a weapon entered the Bargain Booze store in Bolton Road at approximately 9.05pm on Friday (September 16).
The suspect proceeded to threaten two members of staff before demanding money from the till.
After stealing cash, the offender ran off in the direction of Blackpool Street.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time should call 101, quoting 1285 of September 16.