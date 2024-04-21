Breaking

Armed police called out to alleged concerns a man had a handgun on Waterloo Road bridge in Blackpool

Armed police were called out to alleged reports a man was in the street with a handgun.
Armed police were called out to alleged reports a man was in the street with a handgun.

Armed police on Waterloo Road Bridge, Blackpool responding to reports of man on loose with handgun -Picture and video credit Dan MarkArmed police on Waterloo Road Bridge, Blackpool responding to reports of man on loose with handgun -Picture and video credit Dan Mark
Footage and pictures have emerged of armed office patrolling Waterloo Road Bridge in South Shore yesterday morning.

Armed police respond to reports of a man with a handgun on Waterloo Road Bridge in BlackpoolArmed police respond to reports of a man with a handgun on Waterloo Road Bridge in Blackpool
Officers were allegedly responding to reports a man was in the bridge with a handgun shortly after 9.30am.

One resident said: “Armed police on Waterloo Road Bridge shortly after 9.30am on Saturday. Reports of a male with hand gun and a male arrested.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said|; “You may have seen some police activity in the Waterloo Road area this morning and we wanted to let you know what has happened.

“At shortly before 9.30am we received a report that a man had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

“Officers, including armed officers, immediately attended the area and after enquiries a 28-year-old man was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“He was given a community resolution.We would like to thank the local community for their understanding and cooperation while we dealt with this fast-moving incident which has now been resolved.”

