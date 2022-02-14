17-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in Preston prompting police appeal to identify potential witnesses

A 17-year-old girl reported to police that she had been attacked by a man in Glover's Court on January 7.

A 19-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of rape and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives said they now want to identify three witnesses following further investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appealed for information to identify a number of witnesses they believed could help detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

DC Sharon Clowes, of Preston CID, said: "We have a number of witnesses we want to identify who we believe could provide key information as part of our investigation.

"I must stress they are not suspected of any crime but could help with our enquiries regarding what took place that night."

Police said they would like to speak to the two men pictured as well as the woman.

They stood near ReView Cocktail Bar in Lancaster Road between 11pm and 11.40pm on January 7 and are believed to have spoken to the victim.

Detectives are also keen to speak to the driver of a car who stopped in Glover's Court shortly after midnight on January 8.

Officers said the driver stopped because the car door of a vehicle was open, blocking the road.

"I would encourage the people described to come forward and contact police. If you are one of the people pictured or can help, please come forward," DC Sharon Clowes added.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0066 of January 8.