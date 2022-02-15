Thug threatened to stab victim after dragging them into alleyway during terrifying robbery in Blackburn

A man in his 50s from Blackburn was enjoying a night out in the town when Saliou Diaw approached him at around 2.45am on November 7, 2021.

Without warning, Diaw dragged the man into an alleyway, punched him to the floor and threatened to stab him if he did not hand over his valuables.

Diaw escaped with the victim's iPhone and wallet which contained bank cards and around £80 cash despite the man's "brave attempts to fight him".

The victim later contacted his bank, who confirmed his cards had been used at petrol stations in King Street, Preston New Road and Accrington Road.

CCTV footage showed Diaw using the victim's card to buy alcohol, sweets, deodorant, tobacco and scratchcards at the petrol station in Accrington Road.

After Diaw was arrested at 2pm, officers found receipts for transactions at the petrol stations in Preston New Road and Accrington Road.

Saliou Diaw was jailed today for four years after robbing and threatening to stab a man in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim's bank card was used in both transactions, police said.

Diaw, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (February 15) where he was sentenced for robbery and fraud by false representation.

He was subsequently jailed for four years.

DC Vicky Heys, of East CID, said: "This was an appalling and completely unprovoked attack on a man who was simply trying to enjoy a night out with friends.

"Diaw’s actions have had a profound impact on the victim and I would like to praise him for the bravery he has shown throughout this case.

"Diaw is a man motivated by greed and he brazenly thought he could commit this crime and then get away with using the victim's bank card at multiple locations just hours after the attack."

She added: "Thanks to the quick actions and diligence of the officers who worked on this case, Diaw was identified and arrested less than 12 hours after the robbery took place.

"Due to the overwhelming amount of evidence gathered against him Diaw had little choice but to plead guilty to what he had done."

