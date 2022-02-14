A 17-year-old girl reported to the police that she had been attacked by a man in Glover's Court on January 7.

A 19-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of rape and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

In an appeal launched on Monday (February 14), detectives wanted to identify three potential witnesses following further investigation.

Do you recognise this potential witness? Police said she is not suspected of any crime but may be able to help detectives piece together precisely what occurred that night (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers later confirmed two of the witnesses had been identified but continued to ask for help identifying the woman in the attached image.

She is believed to have spoken to the victim outside ReView Cocktail Bar in Lancaster Road between 11pm and 11.40pm.

DC Sharon Clowes, of Preston CID, said: "We have now identified the men in the images and would like to thank them very much for contacting us.

"We would still like to speak to the woman in the attached image and are asking her, or anybody who recognises her, to get in touch with us.

"I must stress neither she nor the men we have now identified are suspected of any crime but may be able to help us piece together exactly what occurred that night."

Detectives are also keen to speak to the driver of a car who stopped in Glover's Court shortly after midnight on January 8.

Officers said the driver stopped because the car door of a vehicle was open, blocking the road.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0066 of January 8.