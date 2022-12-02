Daniel Sunday was last seen in the Preston area at around 2pm on Thursday (December 1).

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with black hair in a cornrow style from his forehead to the nape of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Moschino tracksuit with a distinct white stripe on the shoulders and down the side of the trousers.

Daniel Sunday was last seen in the Preston area on Thursday, December 1 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Daniel also had a black cross body flat bag with a silver zip on the front.

“We think Daniel is likely to be using the rail network,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or has any information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 0776 of December 1.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.