Appeal after convicted burglar with links to Lancashire absconds from Derbyshire open prison
Police are appealing for information after two inmates, one with links to Lancashire, absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.
Jack Holland, 26, Matthew Wood, 39, were seen leaving HMP Sudbury at around 7.30pm on Thursday (February 9).
Jack was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.
The 26-year-old is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall with black hair and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
He has links to Lancashire.
Matthew was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft.
He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with dark hair and of a medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
He has links to West Yorkshire.
“Members of the public are asked not to approach the men and to instead contact us quoting reference number 998 of February 9,” a spokesman for Derbyshire Police.
Anyone with information can call 101 or visit www.derbyshire.police.uk.