Police launch search for Morecambe man wanted for attempted murder
Police are searching for a Morecambe man wanted for attempted murder.
Mark Harrington, 36, from Morecambe is also wanted for common assault and criminal damage offences.
Police would like to speak to him in connection with these offences but are also concerned about his welfare and would like to ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to contact police as soon as possible.
Mark is described as around 5ft 4inch tall, of muscular build with short dark hair.
Half of his right ear is missing.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a bright orange t-shirt, black trousers and trainers.
If you have information, contact 101 quoting the log number 1036 of February 11 2023.
For immediate sightings, call 999.