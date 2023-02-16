The EMT (emergency medical technician) was punched in the face and kicked on the floor while trying to treat a patient on Saturday (February 11).

Her crewmate, although uninjured, has been left traumatised by the incident and was unable to finish her shift. She hasn’t been able to return to work since.

North West Ambulance Service said both women are now recovering from their ordeal at home.

Ambulance crews were called to Fleetwood Road North after the woman was struck by a car on a zebra crossing outside Thornton Post Office at around 9.14am

A 17-year-old has been charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, February 28.

NWAS acting sector manager Craig Davies said: “We are sad to report that one of our ambulance crews suffered a severe attack as they treated a patient in Chorley on Saturday.

"It’s awful that our staff experience attacks like this. As well as the physical harm, they leave long-lasting mental scars.

“We are supporting both women and are offering them some counselling.

"We’re pleased to hear the police have taken swift action, and we fully support prosecution.”