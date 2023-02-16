News you can trust since 1886
Ambulance worker taken to hospital after vicious attack in Chorley

An ambulance worker was taken to hospital after she was viciously attacked by a teenager in Chorley.

By Matthew Calderbank
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 8:44am

The EMT (emergency medical technician) was punched in the face and kicked on the floor while trying to treat a patient on Saturday (February 11).

Her crewmate, although uninjured, has been left traumatised by the incident and was unable to finish her shift. She hasn’t been able to return to work since.

North West Ambulance Service said both women are now recovering from their ordeal at home.

A 17-year-old has been charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, February 28.

NWAS acting sector manager Craig Davies said: “We are sad to report that one of our ambulance crews suffered a severe attack as they treated a patient in Chorley on Saturday.

"It’s awful that our staff experience attacks like this. As well as the physical harm, they leave long-lasting mental scars.

“We are supporting both women and are offering them some counselling.

"We’re pleased to hear the police have taken swift action, and we fully support prosecution.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.