The first collision was between a van and a car on the southbound carriageway close to junction 31 at around 12.10pm on Monday (May 29).

The second crash, which involved a motorbike, occurred on the northbound carriageway at around 12.25pm.

Initially the collisions looked serious, though the only injury was to the motorbike rider, who fractured his knee.

Over 40 motorists ignored the matrix signs following two collisions on the M6 (Credit: Google)

Officers at the scene immediately closed the motorway in both directions, with the matrix signs displaying a red ‘X’ for lane closures.

Over 40 people were captured on CCTV continuing through the scene, with some also caught using their mobile phone as they went past.

Police on Tuesday (May 30) confirmed those who were caught will “receive a little something in the post in the next couple of weeks”.

“Think of it as a reminder that while you may feel a road closure is inconvenient, being reported for driving offences is probably worse,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, added: “First and foremost we must say a huge thank you to all those people who waited patiently for the motorway to re-open.

“We appreciate that a collision and subsequent road closure can completely derail your plans for the day, but this is for the safety of all those people involved at the scene, including our hard-working officers and other emergency services workers.

“These two collisions occurred in a short space of time on both sides of the M6, and the matrix signs were very clear that the motorway lanes were closed.

“However, over 40 people still felt their convenience was more important and ignored the signs, while six people did this while also using their phones.”

“We hope this post serves as a reminder that nobody is above the law – and the actions of these few drivers were selfish, reckless and put all of those at the scene in danger.

