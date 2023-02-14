Kevin Hilton, 55, committed the offence in Whalley Road, Accrington, in September 2019.

The victim, who is in her 30s but has the mental age of a child, was lured into the van by Hilton who went on to kiss and grope her.

Following extensive enquiries, Hilton was identified from his DNA and via the delivery van he was driving.

Kevin Hilton sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman after luring her into his delivery van in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

During interviews, Hilton denied sexually assaulting the victim and claimed he had only touched her while helping her into his van. He also accepted that he knew she was vulnerable.

Following a trial at Preston Crown Court, Hilton, of Pyrus Close, Eccles, was found guilty of sexual assault.

Last week he appeared at the same court where he was jailed for 21 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Sgt Alex Summers, from East Division, said: “Hilton committed this appalling offence against a woman he knew full well was vulnerable.

“We are committed to protecting women and girls from all forms of violence and will work tirelessly to identify and put the perpetrators of such offences before the courts, no matter how long it takes.”

