Accrington man wanted for breaching non-molestation order and harassment

A 24-year-old Accrington man is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order and harassment

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 4:11pm

Bradley Moore is prohibited from entering an address in Accrington but has ignored it several times, police said.

He is subsequently wanted for a breach of a non-molestation order and harassment.

The 24-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slight build, with short blonde hair.

Bradley Moore, 24, is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order and harassment (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Moore has links to Accrington and possibly to other areas of East Lancashire.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 or email [email protected]/