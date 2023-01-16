Accrington man wanted for breaching non-molestation order and harassment
A 24-year-old Accrington man is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order and harassment
Bradley Moore is prohibited from entering an address in Accrington but has ignored it several times, police said.
He is subsequently wanted for a breach of a non-molestation order and harassment.
The 24-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slight build, with short blonde hair.
Moore has links to Accrington and possibly to other areas of East Lancashire.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 or email [email protected]/