Officers found a shotgun wrapped in a cloth after executing a warrant at a property in Clement Street on September 2, 2021.

They also found shotgun cartridges hidden inside a rubber glove, further concealed inside a black bin liner.

The shotgun was sent for classification and found to be a working firearm that was capable of firing the cartridges that were found with it.

William McWilliams was caught storing an illegal shotgun in his Accrington home (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The shotgun was also classed as a prohibited weapon, based on the fact that the barrel had been shortened.

When William McWilliams was arrested he denied responsibility for the shotgun and said he thought it was a sword.

McWilliams, 56, of Clement Street, Accrington, was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to possessing a self-loading/pump action smooth-bore gun.

He was sentenced to five years immediate custody when he appeared before a Judge at Preston Crown Court on Monday (September 4).

Det Sgt Lee Harris, of East CID, said: “This was a weapon capable of inflicting serious or fatal harm, particularly with its shortened barrel.

“We will not tolerate the possession of such weapons on the streets of Lancashire.