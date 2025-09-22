Accrington man, 38, arrested on suspicion administering Botox without a license
Hyndburn Police assisted Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Criminal Enforcement Unit with executing a search warrant on Friday morning at an address on Dill Hall Lane in Church.
A 38-year-old male was then arrested on suspicion of selling/supplying of unauthorised drugs.
MHRA has launched multiple investigations into the supply of unlicensed botulinum toxin products (Botox) following a spike in hospitalisations.
Botox injections are shots that use a toxin to prevent a muscle from moving for a limited time.
These shots are often used to smooth wrinkles on the face. They're also used to treat neck spasms, sweating, overactive bladder, lazy eye and other conditions.
Botox shots also may help prevent migraine.
The only people legally allowed to administer Botox injections are doctors, dentists, and nurses and pharmacists with independent prescribing rights.
Between 4 June and 6 August 2025, 41 people across England were seriously ill after using illegal products.
Anyone caught supplying unlicensed Botox faces up to two years in prison and unlimited fines.
Before any treatment, make sure your practitioner is qualified and the product is licensed in the UK. Report side effects after a cosmetic procedure via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme here.