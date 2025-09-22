Prolific Chorley shoplifter moved on to criminality spree within Blackpool town centre
Barry Preston, 66, of no fixed abode has since been charged with the following offences - theft, common assault, racially aggravated public order and three criminal behaviour order breaches.
He is currently awaiting his date in court.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.