Accrington: Family pays tribute to a loving father from Great Harwood who died in a road collision: He was 'the absolute life and soul of every part of his life'
A man who was killed in an Accrington collision has been named as Tom Culshaw and his family has said that ‘words will never describe’ how much he will be missed.
Tom Culshaw, 28, has been described as: “A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many."
A tribute from Tom’s family said he was: the absolute life and soul of every part of his life. Words will never describe how much Tom will be missed.”
Tom, from Great Harwood, died after a BMW 118 had collided with a tree on Royds Avenue, Accrington at around 10:05pm on Saturday (Dec 10, 2022.
Emergency services attended and found a man with multiple injuries.
On Sunday (December 11), Lancashire Police confirmed that the casualty – a man from Accrington – was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.Two people – a man aged 24 and from Blackburn and a man aged 42, from Accrington - were arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. They have both been bailed, pending further enquiries, until March 10th 2023.Two more people have since been arrested. They are a 25-year-old man from Clitheroe, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 41-year-old man from Blackburn, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.The 25-year-old man remains in custody. The 41-year-old man has since been bailed until March 11th 2023.
Police are appealing for information about the collision – including any dashcam or CCTV footage.Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Culshaw. This is a truly awful time for them and we send them our deepest condolences.“An investigation is now underway to establish what happened. We are appealing for information from anybody who may have seen the collision, or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage showing the collision or the BMW in the moments before it happened.“Whatever information you have, please get in touch.”Anybody with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log 1533 of December 10.