A 51-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a man outside Black Bull pub in Penwortham.

Police were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm yesterday to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.

Officers quickly attended and a man in his 50s was found with a number of stab wounds.

He has been taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries aren’t at this time thought to be life threatening.

Estelle Whalley, 31, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

A knife has been recovered and the woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.

Estelle Whalley, 51, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “We told you yesterday about a stabbing in Penwortham and we wanted to let you know the latest.

“We were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.

“Officers quickly attended and a man in his 50s was found with a number of stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries weren’t serious, and he has been discharged.

“The victim and suspect were not known to one another.”

They added: “We would like to thank the community for their support and co-operation yesterday while we dealt with a fast moving and dynamic incident.”