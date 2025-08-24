Breaking

51-year-old woman charged with stabbing man outside Black Bull pub in Penwortham

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 21:13 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 21:13 BST
A 51-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a man outside Black Bull pub in Penwortham.

Police were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm yesterday to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.

Most Popular

Officers quickly attended and a man in his 50s was found with a number of stab wounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries aren’t at this time thought to be life threatening.

Estelle Whalley, 31, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.placeholder image
Estelle Whalley, 31, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife. | Google

A knife has been recovered and the woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Estelle Whalley, 51, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “We told you yesterday about a stabbing in Penwortham and we wanted to let you know the latest.

“We were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.

“Officers quickly attended and a man in his 50s was found with a number of stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries weren’t serious, and he has been discharged.

“The victim and suspect were not known to one another.”

They added: “We would like to thank the community for their support and co-operation yesterday while we dealt with a fast moving and dynamic incident.”

Related topics:PubsPenworthamCourtsPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice