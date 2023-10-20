News you can trust since 1886
50 arrested and thousands of pounds worth of Class A and B drugs seized in Lancashire county lines crackdown

50 people were arrested as drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones were seized in Lancashire during a crackdown on county lines drug dealing.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
The operation in Lancashire was part of a week of “intensified” action to crackdown on county lines offenders.

39 men and five women were arrested, along with six people aged under 18 were arrested during the operation – which took place earlier this month.

Thousands of pounds worth of Class A and Class B drugs were seized along with 17 weapons, thousands of pounds in cash and 40 mobile phones.

50 people were arrested as drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones were seized in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)50 people were arrested as drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones were seized in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers also visited almost 40 addresses suspected of being used for cuckooing – a term used when someone’s home is taken over by criminals to prepare or deal drugs.

Lancashire Constabulary’s County Lines lead Supt Graham Hill, said: “We are working harder than ever to crack down on County Lines criminals who bring drug dealing and violence into our communities.

“This activity is a snapshot of the work carried out across Lancashire every single day to disrupt those involved in organised crime as part of Op Warrior.

“Our intention is to make Lancashire an uncomfortable place for these criminals to operate, and we are committed to continuing to work alongside our partners and other forces to close down these lines, protect vulnerable people and remove those who exploit from our streets.”

Officers also visited almost 40 addresses suspected of being used for cuckooing (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers also visited almost 40 addresses suspected of being used for cuckooing (Credit: Lancashire Police)
County lines is police terminology to describe drug dealing where dealers use mobile phones to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas using vulnerable people as runners.

County lines are run by ‘line holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs.

The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.

Police also provided educational visits to schools across the county and visited bus stations, train stations and taxi ranks to raise awareness of county lines during the week.

During school visits, officers provided education on how gangs will criminally exploit children and adults and have given advice on signs to look for if somebody is being exploited.

Some of these signs include children frequently going missing and then returning home, having more clothes, mobile phones, or cash than usual, receiving excessive text messages or phone calls and disengagement from school.

If you believe that someone may be involved in county lines or other drugs activity, report it to police by calling 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111

Call 999 if you think someone is in immediate danger.