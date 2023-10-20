Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dudley Payne, 28, of Braintree Avenue, Penwortham, was convicted of killing 11-week-old American bully breed Rocko after he was prosecuted by the RSPCA.

He was arrested in February after reports of physical abuse on the puppy in Balcarres Road, Leyland, including blunt force trauma and burns to the skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The catalogue of injuries inflicted on Rocko included severe head trauma, a ruptured liver, a partial hip fracture and a prolapsed eyeball.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dudley Payne, 28, of Braintree Avenue, Penwortham, was convicted of killing 11-week-old American bully breed Rocko and inflicting a catalogue of injuries on his pet, including severe head trauma, a ruptured liver, a partial hip fracture and a prolapsed eyeball

The young pup - who Payne had only owned for six days - also had cigarette burns on his groin and abrasions consistent with being scratched by fingernails.

Payne was sent to prison for two years and nine months after he was found guilty at Lancaster Crown Court this morning (Friday, October 20).

He was also banned from keeping animals for 15 years.

Vet says post mortem examination was the ‘worst’ they’d ever seen

RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley said it was the most shocking and violent act of deliberate cruelty towards an animal she had ever investigated in her eight-year career with the animal welfare charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payne had denied causing unnecessary suffering to Rocko - who he had brought from a childhood friend - claiming the injuries had been caused when he was performing CPR on the dog at his home in Balcarres Road, Leyland.

But a jury at Preston Crown Court took just 20 minutes to find him unanimously guilty of animal cruelty after a four-day trial last month.

Jurors had heard that the RSPCA was contacted by a vet after Rocko was taken to them on February 2 last year but was dead on arrival.

A post mortem showed the puppy had suffered a ruptured liver, head trauma, a partial hip fracture and abrasions consistent with being scratched by fingernails, as well as cigarette burns to his groin area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also injuries to his abdomen and lacerations to his liver and he had inhaled the contents of his stomach.

In a statement read in court at the trial, inspector Dingley said: “The vet received the post mortem results back and immediately contacted the RSPCA. He told me on the phone it was the worst post mortem examination report he had ever read.”

A vet who also gave evidence in court said Rocko's injuries suggested "intentional harm," disputing the argument put forward by Payne’s legal team that the puppy had sustained his injuries as a result of Payne performing CPR after his pet had developed breathing difficulties.

The puppy had been seen at the vet three days before for his vaccinations and was reported to be bright, alert and responsive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed under caution at a police station by inspector Dingley, Payne answered no comment to all questions.

Payne had been remanded in custody since the conclusion of the trial.

Speaking after today’s hearing, inspector Dingley said: “I will never be able to comprehend what happened to Rocko and why such a young animal was treated in such a cruel way.