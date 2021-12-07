Police were called at around 8.30pm on Saturday (December 4) after the teenager was found in Ribbleton Lane with stab wounds to his leg.

He was taken to hospital and Lancashire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The force has now confirmed that a 44-year-old man - Raymond Robinson, of Crompton Place, Blackburn - was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault (GBH).

Raymond Robinson, 44, of Crompton Place, Blackburn was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault (GBH). He has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place

He has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Lancashire Police are continuing to urge anybody with information about the stabbing to get in touch.

Ch Insp Kevin Evans, of Lancashire Police, said: "This incident left a teenage boy in hospital with stab wounds and our investigation is very much continuing to establish exactly what occurred.

"A man has now been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

"We are continuing to ask anybody with information about the incident to get in touch straight away."

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log 289 of December 4.

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

