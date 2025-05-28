Blackpool man, 36, stung by 'paedophile hunters' and jailed for sexually grooming teenage boy
The ‘boy’ Ian Leyland was talking to on social media was actually an adult posing as a child for the activist group who reported him to the police.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Leyland, a registered sex offender, of Coronation Street, Blackpool pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause/incite a boy age 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration, an attempted breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for attempting to communicate with a boy under 15 and six breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He was sentenced to 12 years – four years imprisonment with an extended licence of a further eight years.
He was also made subject of a further indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last Friday (May 23).
Det Con Helen Helme, of Lancashire Police’s Sexual or Violent Offenders team, said: “Ian Leyland clearly poses a risk to males, especially teenage boys as he has engaged in highly explicit sexual conversations when he had clearly been told the age of the person he thought he was talking to.
“I welcome this sentence which should help protect vulnerable people from Leyland’s lewd sexual desires for some years to come.”